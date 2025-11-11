Expert Panel Endorses Oncopeptides’ Pepaxti for Myeloma Treatment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Oncopeptides AB ( (SE:ONCO) ) just unveiled an update.

Oncopeptides AB announced that a panel of multiple myeloma experts has endorsed the use of its drug Pepaxti, also known as melflufen, for treating relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma. The expert consensus, published in the Annals of Hematology, emphasizes Pepaxti’s effectiveness for heavily pretreated patients, including the elderly and those with high-risk disease profiles, reinforcing its role as a critical treatment option. This endorsement strengthens Pepaxti’s market positioning and confirms its utility across diverse patient subgroups, aligning with findings from pivotal studies and real-world applications.

More about Oncopeptides AB

Oncopeptides is a Swedish biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for challenging cancer types. Utilizing its proprietary Peptide Drug Conjugate platform, the company creates compounds that deliver cytotoxic agents directly into cancer cells. Oncopeptides’ flagship drug, Pepaxti, is being marketed in Europe and has partnerships in South Korea, the Middle East, and Africa. Founded in 2000, the company operates in several European countries and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

