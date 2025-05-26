Experience Co Ltd Initiates On-Market Share Buy-Back

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Experience Co Ltd ( (AU:EXP) ) has issued an announcement.

Experience Co Ltd has announced an on-market buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares, as indicated by its ASX security code EXP. This move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting a proactive approach to managing its financial resources.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:EXP) stock is a Buy with a A$0.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Experience Co Ltd stock, see the AU:EXP Stock Forecast page.

More about Experience Co Ltd

Experience Co Ltd operates in the adventure tourism industry, offering a range of experiences such as skydiving and reef tours. The company focuses on providing unique and thrilling experiences to tourists and adventure seekers, primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Average Trading Volume: 649,208

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$74.23M

See more data about EXP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.