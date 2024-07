Experience Co Ltd (AU:EXP) has released an update.

Experience Co Limited has announced the cessation of 1,750,471 performance rights due to the non-fulfillment of underlying conditions as of June 28, 2024. This official notification to the ASX marks a significant update in the company’s issued capital structure. The lapse in securities illustrates a pivotal development for shareholders and potential investors.

