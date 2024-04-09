Experience Co Director Adjusts Shareholding

Experience Co Ltd (AU:EXP) has released an update.

Experience Co Ltd has announced a change in the interests of Director Anthony Boucaut, who has indirectly and directly disposed of 485,966 ordinary fully paid shares at an average price of $0.1515 each. The disposal occurred between April 3 and April 9, 2024, marking a notable adjustment in Boucaut’s financial stake in the company. This shift in director’s interests could signal important developments for shareholders and potential investors.

