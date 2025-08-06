Experian Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Repurchase Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Experian ( (GB:EXPN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Experian PLC announced a share repurchase program, purchasing 60,829 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. The shares will be held as treasury shares, with a total of 243,829 shares purchased since the program’s inception. This move is part of Experian’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially enhancing shareholder value and reflecting confidence in the company’s future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:EXPN) stock is a Buy with a £45.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Experian stock, see the GB:EXPN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:EXPN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:EXPN is a Outperform.

Experian’s strong financial performance and positive corporate events are the most significant contributors to its overall score. Although the valuation suggests a potential overvaluation, the company’s strategic initiatives and robust market positioning provide a solid foundation for future growth. Technical indicators show a stable market environment, adding to the stock’s medium-term attractiveness.

More about Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company that provides services across various sectors including financial services, healthcare, automotive, and insurance. The company specializes in redefining lending practices, fraud prevention, digital marketing solutions, and delivering insights into the automotive market using data, analytics, and software. Experian is listed on the FTSE 100 Index and operates in 32 countries with its headquarters in Dublin, Ireland.

Average Trading Volume: 1,684,396

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £35.93B

