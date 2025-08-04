Experian Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Repurchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Experian ( (GB:EXPN) ) is now available.

Experian PLC announced the purchase of 121,504 of its own shares as part of a share repurchase program, with the shares to be held as treasury shares. This move is part of Experian’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:EXPN) stock is a Buy with a £45.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Experian stock, see the GB:EXPN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:EXPN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:EXPN is a Outperform.

Experian’s strong financial performance and positive corporate events are significant strengths, supported by bullish technical indicators. However, the high P/E ratio suggests the stock is relatively expensive, which tempers the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:EXPN stock, click here.

More about Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company that provides services across various industries, including financial services, healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, and insurance. The company specializes in redefining lending practices, preventing fraud, simplifying healthcare, and delivering digital marketing solutions using data, analytics, and software. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Experian is a FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange and operates in 32 countries with a workforce of 23,300 people.

YTD Price Performance: 15.49%

Average Trading Volume: 1,684,396

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £35.93B

See more insights into EXPN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue