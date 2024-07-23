Experian Director Invests in Company Shares

Experian (GB:EXPN) has released an update.

Experian, the global data and technology firm, announced that Esther Lee, a non-executive director, has acquired American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in the company. The transaction, which involved automatic dividend reinvestment for the purchase of ADRs, was reported under the UK Market Abuse Regulation. Experian, a FTSE 100 company, continues to innovate in various markets including financial services and healthcare, leveraging its data, analytics, and software.

