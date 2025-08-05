Experian Advances Share Repurchase Programme

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Experian ( (GB:EXPN) ) has issued an announcement.

Experian PLC announced the purchase of 61,496 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share repurchase programme, with shares bought at prices ranging from 3,918.0000 to 3,949.0000 pence. The repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares, and the company now holds a total of 54,432,148 shares in treasury. This move is part of Experian’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on GB:EXPN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:EXPN is a Outperform.

Experian’s strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions are notable strengths, contributing to a solid stock score. While technical indicators provide mixed signals, the company’s valuation suggests potential overvaluation. Overall, Experian demonstrates robust financial health and market confidence, making it an attractive option within the consulting services industry.

More about Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company that provides services across various industries, including financial services, healthcare, automotive, and insurance. The company focuses on redefining lending practices, fraud prevention, digital marketing solutions, and offering insights into the automotive market through data, analytics, and software. Experian is a FTSE 100 company listed on the London Stock Exchange, with headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and employs 23,300 people across 32 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,684,396

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £35.93B

