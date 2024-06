Exor (EXXRF) has released an update.

Exor N.V. has progressed in its share buyback program by investing approximately €110 million to repurchase 1,088,515 ordinary shares. Through a series of transactions across various platforms, including Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, and Turquoise Europe, the company has reached 2.71% of its total ordinary issued share capital in treasury as of June 24, 2024.

