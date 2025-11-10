Exicom Tele-Systems Releases Q2 Financial Results Conference Call Recording

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest announcement is out from Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd. ( (IN:EXICOM) ).
Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd. announced the availability of the audio recording from its recent Investors’ and Analysts’ conference call, which discussed the company’s unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. This disclosure is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI Listing Regulations, ensuring transparency and accessibility for stakeholders.
More about Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd.
Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd. operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of telecommunication solutions and services. The company focuses on delivering innovative communication technologies to enhance connectivity and efficiency for its clients.
Average Trading Volume: 66,972
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: 18.86B INR
