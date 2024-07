Cipherpoint Ltd (AU:EXT) has released an update.

Excite Technology Services Ltd has announced the issue of 1 million new convertible notes, due on July 12, 2024, under the code yet to be confirmed. These securities are unquoted and are part of a previously disclosed transaction outlined in an Appendix 3B, which will not be listed on the ASX for trading.

