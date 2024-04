Cipherpoint Ltd (AU:EXT) has released an update.

Excite Technology Services Ltd has announced a new proposal to issue 125 million ordinary fully paid shares, with the intended issue date set for April 8, 2024. This significant stock issuance could potentially attract investors looking to buy into the company’s future growth. The proposal is currently pending approval from the ASX for the shares to be quoted.

