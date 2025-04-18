Excel Realty N Infra Ltd Updates Registrar Details

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd ( (IN:EXCEL) ) just unveiled an update.

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd has announced a change in the name, email, and website address of its Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, which has been renamed from Link Intime India Private Limited to MUFG Intime India Private Limited, effective December 31, 2024. This change is part of the company’s compliance with regulatory requirements, and stakeholders are advised to update their records accordingly.

More about Excel Realty N Infra Ltd

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd, formerly known as Excel Infoways Ltd, operates in the real estate and infrastructure industry. The company is involved in providing realty and infrastructure services, focusing on developing and managing properties.

YTD Price Performance: -38.40%

Average Trading Volume: 1,145,238

Current Market Cap: 1.11B INR

