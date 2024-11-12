ExaWizards Inc. Sees Sales Surge Amidst Losses

ExaWizards Inc. (JP:4259) has released an update.

ExaWizards Inc. reported a 35.7% increase in net sales for the first half of fiscal year 2025, despite continuing to post losses with an operating loss of ¥245 million. The company’s financial outlook for the full year forecasts a 20% increase in net sales, aiming for an operating profit of ¥200 million. Investors might find interest in the company’s improving sales figures and optimistic full-year profit projections.

