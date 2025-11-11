ExaWizards Inc. Revises Earnings Forecast Upward Amid Strong AI Business Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ExaWizards Inc. ( (JP:4259) ) has provided an update.

ExaWizards Inc. has announced an upward revision of its full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026, driven by significant growth in its AI Products Business and successful structural reforms in its AI Solution Services Business. Despite plans for increased investments in personnel and next-generation product development, the company expects operating profit to exceed initial forecasts due to strong first-half performance, and it has recorded deferred income tax benefits due to an increase in deferred tax assets.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4259) stock is a Hold with a Yen714.00 price target.

More about ExaWizards Inc.

ExaWizards Inc. operates in the artificial intelligence industry, focusing on AI products and solution services. The company is known for its AI-driven innovations and is actively involved in structural reforms to enhance profitability.

Average Trading Volume: 1,618,295

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen55.18B

For detailed information about 4259 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

