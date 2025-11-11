ExaWizards Inc. Reports Strong Financial Turnaround in H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

ExaWizards Inc. ( (JP:4259) ) has shared an announcement.

ExaWizards Inc. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales increasing by 14% year-on-year to 5,238 million yen. The company achieved an operating profit of 546 million yen, a notable turnaround from the previous year’s loss, indicating a positive impact on its market positioning and potential benefits for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4259) stock is a Hold with a Yen714.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ExaWizards Inc. stock, see the JP:4259 Stock Forecast page.

More about ExaWizards Inc.

ExaWizards Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the technology industry. It focuses on developing and providing AI-driven solutions to enhance business operations and decision-making processes.

Average Trading Volume: 1,618,295

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen55.18B

For a thorough assessment of 4259 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue