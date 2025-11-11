ExaWizards Inc. Reports Strong Financial Turnaround in H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
ExaWizards Inc. ( (JP:4259) ) has shared an announcement.
ExaWizards Inc. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales increasing by 14% year-on-year to 5,238 million yen. The company achieved an operating profit of 546 million yen, a notable turnaround from the previous year’s loss, indicating a positive impact on its market positioning and potential benefits for stakeholders.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4259) stock is a Hold with a Yen714.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ExaWizards Inc. stock, see the JP:4259 Stock Forecast page.
More about ExaWizards Inc.
ExaWizards Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the technology industry. It focuses on developing and providing AI-driven solutions to enhance business operations and decision-making processes.
Average Trading Volume: 1,618,295
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen55.18B
For a thorough assessment of 4259 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.