Exactech’s Knee Systems Study: A Closer Look at Market Implications

Exactech ((EXAC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Exactech has launched a comprehensive study titled ‘A Post-Market Domestic (US) and International Data Collection to Assess Exactech Knee Systems.’ The primary aim is to evaluate the post-market safety and effectiveness of their knee arthroplasty devices. This study is significant as it gathers both clinical and patient outcomes data, crucial for understanding the long-term performance and safety of these orthopedic devices.

Intervention/Treatment: The study focuses on the Exactech Knee System, a device used in total knee arthroplasty (TKA). The purpose is to assess the device’s performance in real-world settings, ensuring it meets safety and effectiveness standards.

Study Design: This is an observational study with a mix of prospective and retrospective data collection. It involves three cohorts: pre-surgery, post-surgery, and retrospective-only subjects. The primary goal is to collect data on the knee system’s performance over time.

Study Timeline: The study began on December 1, 2023, with primary completion expected by July 28, 2025. The latest update was submitted on August 4, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progress and current status of the study.

Market Implications: This study could significantly impact Exactech’s stock performance by providing evidence of the safety and effectiveness of their knee systems. Positive results may enhance investor confidence and position Exactech favorably against competitors in the orthopedic device market.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

