EVZ Limited Reports Strong Cash Flow and Strategic Growth Initiatives in 1QFY2026

EVZ Limited ( (AU:EVZ) ) has issued an update.

EVZ Limited reported a strong net operating cash inflow of $4.5 million for the first quarter of FY2026, with a cash balance of $14.8 million and no debt. The company achieved a 36% increase in cash receipts from the previous quarter, driven by successful contract completions. EVZ is progressing on major projects, including the United Petroleum Hastings Terminal Expansion and Rio Tinto CWSS project, and is actively bidding for new contracts. The company is focused on strategic acquisitions to expand its market presence in the Energy & Resources and Building Products sectors.

More about EVZ Limited

EVZ Limited operates in the Energy & Resources and Building Products sectors, focusing on delivering high-quality contracts and expanding its diversified project portfolio across key industries and regions. The company is actively pursuing strategic acquisitions to enhance its market share and reach into adjacent markets.

Average Trading Volume: 340,999

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$24.4M

See more data about EVZ stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

