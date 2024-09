Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Evolution Mining Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in Navarre Minerals Limited as of September 24, 2024, following a series of off-market transfers totaling over 176.5 million shares. These transactions included individual share transfers ranging from 37.5 to 50 million shares, with consideration amounts up to $10,000 per transfer.

