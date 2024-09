Evolution Mining Limited (AU:EVN) has released an update.

Evolution Mining Limited has confirmed ceasing to be a substantial holder in Navarre Minerals Limited as of 24 September 2024, following a series of off-market transfers totaling over 176.5 million shares for combined consideration of $35,313. This move signifies a change in the company’s investment profile and influence over Navarre Minerals.

