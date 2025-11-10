Evolution AB Enhances Shareholder Value Through Share Repurchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Evolution Gaming Group AB ( (SE:EVO) ) is now available.

Evolution AB has repurchased 324,409 of its own shares from November 3 to November 7, 2025, as part of a repurchase program aimed at improving its capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. The program, compliant with EU regulations, allows for a maximum acquisition of 20,446,216 shares, with Citibank independently managing the purchases on Nasdaq Stockholm. This strategic move is expected to positively impact Evolution’s financial standing and market positioning.

More about Evolution Gaming Group AB

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses fully integrated B2B online casino solutions to gaming operators. Since its inception in 2006, Evolution has become a leading B2B provider with over 800 operators as customers. The company employs 21,650 people across studios in Europe, Asia, North and South America. Based in Sweden, Evolution is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker EVO and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and other jurisdictions.

Average Trading Volume: 615,261

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK129.6B

