Evolution AB Enhances Capital Structure with Share Repurchase

The latest update is out from Evolution Gaming Group AB ( (SE:EVO) ).

Evolution AB (publ) has acquired 98,045 of its own shares between June 9 and June 13, 2025, as part of a repurchase program aimed at improving its capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. The program, compliant with EU regulations, allows for a maximum acquisition of 20,446,216 shares, with Citibank managing the transactions independently. This move is expected to positively impact Evolution’s market positioning and shareholder interests.

More about Evolution Gaming Group AB

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses fully integrated B2B online casino solutions to gaming operators. Since its inception in 2006, Evolution has become a leading B2B provider with over 800 operators as customers. The company employs more than 22,200 people across Europe and North America, is based in Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 852,175

Current Market Cap: SEK136.8B

Disclaimer & Disclosure

