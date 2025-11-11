Evion Group NL Announces Addendum to AGM Notice

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

BlackEarth Minerals NL ( (AU:EVG) ) has shared an update.

Evion Group NL, listed on the ASX under the code EVG, has announced an addendum to its Notice of Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 24, 2025. The addendum includes additional resolutions related to recent capital raisings and provides a replacement proxy form for shareholders who wish to alter their voting instructions. This move signifies the company’s efforts to ensure transparency and shareholder engagement in its financial decisions, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about BlackEarth Minerals NL

Average Trading Volume: 1,082,977

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$16.95M

For detailed information about EVG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue