EVION Group Announces Director’s Interest Changes

BlackEarth Minerals NL (AU:EVG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

EVION Group NL has announced a change in the interests of its director, Heather Zampatti, with the acquisition of 2 million performance rights and unlisted options each. This change, approved during the 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflects strategic moves within the company, potentially impacting its market performance.

For further insights into AU:EVG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.