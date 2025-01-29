Everyday People Financial Strengthens Position with Debt Settlement

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Everyday People Financial Inc ( (TSE:EPF) ) has shared an announcement.

Everyday People Financial Inc. has announced a debt settlement agreement to convert $4.0 million of debt owed to EAM Enterprises Inc. into common shares, further solidifying its financial position and reducing liabilities. This move reflects the confidence of the company’s Executive Chairman, Gordon Reykdal, in the company’s future and aligns his interests with shareholders, as the settlement will increase his family business’s ownership to 22.7% of the company’s shares, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

More about Everyday People Financial Inc

Everyday People Financial Inc. is a financial services provider with a focus on enhancing its financial position and driving strategic growth, particularly in its Revenue Cycle Management business pillar.

YTD Price Performance: 48.39%

Average Trading Volume: 121,030

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$46.54M

