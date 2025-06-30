Everyday People Financial Strengthens Balance Sheet with Debt Settlement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Everyday People Financial Inc ( (TSE:EPF) ) has provided an announcement.

Everyday People Financial Corp. has announced a debt settlement agreement to issue 2,223,651 common shares at $0.63 per share to settle $1.4 million of outstanding debt owed to EAM Enterprises Inc., a company controlled by Executive Chairman Gordon Reykdal. This transaction is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its balance sheet by reducing liabilities and preserving cash resources, reflecting Gordon Reykdal’s commitment to the company’s financial health and strategic growth. The settlement will increase EAM’s shareholding to 23.2% without creating a new control person or insider, and the issuance is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

More about Everyday People Financial Inc

Everyday People Financial Corp. is a technology-driven financial services company established in 1988, operating in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company provides fee-for-service solutions across two business pillars: Revenue Cycle Management, which aids organizations in receivables recovery and billing processes, and Financial Services, offering digital tools and credit access programs to support Canadians without lending money. The company is committed to innovative and responsible financial solutions to help individuals and businesses manage money better.

Average Trading Volume: 68,431

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$36.6M

