Eversource Energy Reports Steady Q2 2025 Earnings Growth

Eversource Energy ( (ES) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Eversource Energy presented to its investors.

Eversource Energy is a leading energy delivery company operating in the New England region, providing electricity, natural gas, and water services to approximately 4.6 million customers across Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

In its second quarter of 2025 earnings report, Eversource Energy announced a slight increase in earnings, reporting $352.7 million, or $0.96 per share, compared to $335.3 million, or $0.95 per share, in the same period the previous year. The company also reported earnings of $903.5 million, or $2.45 per share, for the first half of 2025, up from $857.2 million, or $2.43 per share, in the first half of 2024.

Key financial highlights include improved earnings in the electric transmission and distribution segments, driven by continued investments and rate increases. The natural gas distribution segment also saw growth due to rate increases, while the water distribution segment benefited from higher revenues and lower interest expenses. However, the parent and other companies segment experienced increased losses primarily due to higher interest expenses following the sale of offshore wind projects.

Looking ahead, Eversource Energy reaffirms its 2025 earnings projection of between $4.67 and $4.82 per share, maintaining a compound annual earnings growth rate of 5 to 7 percent from a 2024 base. The company remains focused on strengthening its financial foundation and prioritizing customer affordability while advancing its long-term investment strategy.

