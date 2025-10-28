Everlast Minerals Ltd Commences ASX Trading Following Successful IPO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Everlast Minerals Ltd ( (AU:EV8) ).

Everlast Minerals Ltd has successfully executed its IPO strategy, raising $6 million and commencing trading on the ASX under the ticker EV8. The funds will support exploration and development at the Gaibandha Mineral Sands Project, with plans for drilling, resource definition, and metallurgical testing. The company is also exploring expansion opportunities in Bangladesh and South Asia, aiming to strengthen its asset portfolio and pursue potential offtake opportunities.

Everlast Minerals Ltd is a mineral sands project developer focused on establishing production opportunities in Bangladesh. The company is engaged in exploration and development activities, with a primary focus on the Gaibandha Mineral Sands Project.

Average Trading Volume: 253,607

