Everlast Minerals Ltd Announces 2025 AGM Details

Everlast Minerals Ltd ( (AU:EV8) ) has issued an announcement.

Everlast Minerals Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for November 24, 2025, in Sydney. The meeting will address various matters important to shareholders, and voting can be done in person or by proxy. Shareholders are encouraged to participate actively, as the business of the meeting affects their shareholding.

More about Everlast Minerals Ltd

Everlast Minerals Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker EV8.

Average Trading Volume: 271,248

