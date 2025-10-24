Everlast Minerals Boosts Gaibandha Project with New Power Connection

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Everlast Minerals Ltd ( (AU:EV8) ).

Everlast Minerals Ltd has successfully connected a new 500kW electricity line to its Gaibandha Mineral Sands Project in Bangladesh, marking a significant infrastructure milestone. This development enhances power reliability, supports trial production, and enables the integration of additional industrial machinery, which is expected to increase production capacity and operational efficiencies. The stable power supply will underpin plant expansion initiatives and strengthen Everlast’s relationships with key stakeholders in Bangladesh, facilitating potential pilot sales opportunities and future scale-up efforts.

More about Everlast Minerals Ltd

Everlast Minerals Ltd (ASX: EV8) is focused on advancing a portfolio of high-value mineral sands projects in Bangladesh. The company’s flagship Gaibandha Project, along with its Kurigram and Pabna exploration license applications, are located within highly prospective regions and provide a strong foundation for exploration, discovery, and delineation of economic mineral sand deposits for advancement into production. Everlast is committed to responsible exploration and development, with the aim of creating long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 271,248

