Everi Holdings Holds Annual Stockholders Meeting

Everi Holdings ( (EVRI) ) has issued an update.

On May 21, 2025, Everi Holdings Inc. held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders where several key proposals were voted on. Stockholders re-elected Geoffrey P. Judge, Michael D. Rumbolz, and Debra L. Nutton as Class II directors to serve until the 2028 annual meeting. Additionally, the compensation of the company’s named executive officers was approved on an advisory non-binding basis, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was ratified as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

Everi Holdings’ overall stock score is primarily influenced by solid technical indicators and a strong cash flow position. However, the high P/E ratio and declining profit margins are significant concerns. The company’s high leverage and lack of dividend yield also weigh negatively on the overall score. Continued focus on reducing debt and improving profitability is essential for enhancing investor confidence.

