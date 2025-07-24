Evergreen Corporation Announces SPAC Termination and Liquidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Evergreen ( (EGRVF) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 11, 2025, Evergreen Corporation’s board unanimously approved the termination of its business operations as a SPAC following the failure to consummate a merger by the deadline. This decision led to the company’s plans to cease operations, redeem outstanding public shares, de-register and de-list its securities, and commence voluntary liquidation, impacting shareholders and marking the end of its SPAC activities.

More about Evergreen

Evergreen Corporation operates as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), focusing on merging or acquiring businesses within a specified timeframe post its initial public offering.

Average Trading Volume: 3,001

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $69.79M

For detailed information about EGRVF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue