Evergreen Board Member Lim Wai Loong Resigns

Evergreen ( (EGRVF) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 9, 2025, Lim Wai Loong resigned from his position on the Board of Directors of Evergreen Corporation. His resignation was not due to any disagreements with the company’s operations or management.

More about Evergreen

Average Trading Volume: 2,609

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $69.46M

