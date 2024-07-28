Evergrande New Energy Subsidiaries Face Bankruptcy

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group (HK:0708) has released an update.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited has announced that two of its subsidiaries are facing bankruptcy and reorganization proceedings initiated by individual creditors, which will significantly affect the company’s production and operations. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

For further insights into HK:0708 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.