Everest Kanto Cylinder Releases Q3 FY25 Earnings Call Recording

The latest announcement is out from Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited ( (IN:EKC) ).

Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited announced the availability of the audio recording of its Q3 FY25 Earnings Group Conference Call, which discusses the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2024. This announcement allows stakeholders, including investors and analysts, to gain insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic positioning during this period.

More about Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited

Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited is a leading company in the cylinder manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of high-pressure gas cylinders. The company’s primary products include cylinders used for industrial, medical, and automotive applications, serving both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: -29.55%

Average Trading Volume: 78,623

Current Market Cap: 14.15B INR

