Everest Industries Grants 80,000 Stock Options to Employees

The latest update is out from Everest Industries Limited ( (IN:EVERESTIND) ).

Everest Industries Limited has announced the granting of 80,000 stock options to its employees under the Employees Stock Option Scheme 2021. This move is part of the company’s strategy to incentivize and retain talent, potentially enhancing employee engagement and aligning their interests with the company’s growth objectives.

More about Everest Industries Limited

Everest Industries Limited operates in the manufacturing sector, focusing on producing building materials and pre-engineered steel buildings. The company serves a diverse market, providing solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential construction needs.

Average Trading Volume: 2,221

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 9.43B INR

