Evercore Partners Acquires UK Firm Robey Warshaw

Evercore Partners ( (EVR) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 29, 2025, Evercore LP, a subsidiary of Evercore Inc., announced its definitive agreement to acquire Robey Warshaw, a leading independent advisory firm based in the UK. The acquisition, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, involves a payment of £146 million, with the first tranche paid in Evercore stock at closing and the second on the first anniversary in stock or cash. This strategic move is anticipated to enhance Evercore’s market position in the UK and globally, expand its client reach, and create value for shareholders by being accretive to its earnings. The acquisition aligns with Evercore’s growth strategy, leveraging Robey Warshaw’s strong client relationships and advisory expertise to further support its global platform.

More about Evercore Partners

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm, offering services such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, capital raising, equity research, equity sales, agency trading execution, and wealth and investment management. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and operates in major financial centers across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 579,643

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $11.7B

