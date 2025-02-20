Everbright Securities Announces Board Composition and Roles

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Everbright Securities Company Limited Class H ( (HK:6178) ) has provided an update.

Everbright Securities Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, detailing the roles and functions of each member. This strategic update underscores the company’s commitment to strong governance and structured management, potentially enhancing its industry standing and reassuring stakeholders of its stability and future growth.

More about Everbright Securities Company Limited Class H

Everbright Securities Company Limited, incorporated in China, operates in the financial sector providing a range of securities services. It focuses on investment, asset management, and securities trading, positioning itself as a key player in the Chinese financial market.

YTD Price Performance: -6.63%

Average Trading Volume: 223

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €9.57B

