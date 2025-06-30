Ever Reach Group Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
- Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.
An update from Ever Reach Group Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:3616) ) is now available.
Ever Reach Group Holdings Co., Ltd. has amended the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, emphasizing the importance of independent non-executive directors and gender diversity within the committee. The updated terms outline the committee’s structure, meeting frequency, and procedures, aiming to enhance governance and decision-making processes within the company.
More about Ever Reach Group Holdings Co., Ltd.
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: HK$312M
For a thorough assessment of 3616 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.