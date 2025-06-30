Ever Reach Group Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Ever Reach Group Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:3616) ) is now available.

Ever Reach Group Holdings Co., Ltd. has amended the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, emphasizing the importance of independent non-executive directors and gender diversity within the committee. The updated terms outline the committee’s structure, meeting frequency, and procedures, aiming to enhance governance and decision-making processes within the company.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$312M

