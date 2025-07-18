Ever Reach Group Reports 2024 Financial Downturn

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ever Reach Group Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:3616) ) has provided an announcement.

Ever Reach Group Holdings Co., Ltd. reported its annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, showing a significant decline in revenue and profitability compared to the previous year. The company experienced a decrease in revenue from RMB 3,565,598,000 in 2023 to RMB 2,762,136,000 in 2024, and a net loss of RMB 263,971,000, attributed to increased costs and fair value losses on investment properties. This financial downturn may impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Ever Reach Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

Ever Reach Group Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the industry of property development and management. The company focuses on investment properties and related services, catering primarily to the real estate market.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$312M

