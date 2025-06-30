Ever Reach Group Announces Changes in Nomination Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Ever Reach Group Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:3616) ) is now available.

Ever Reach Group Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced changes in the composition of its Nomination Committee, effective from June 30, 2025. These changes include the appointment of Ms. Qi Chunfeng as a member and the re-designation of Mr. Lee Kwok Lun as the chairman, aligning with upcoming amendments to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules and Corporate Governance Code. This restructuring aims to enhance corporate governance by ensuring gender diversity and compliance with new regulatory standards.

More about Ever Reach Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

Ever Reach Group Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the industry of holdings and investments. It focuses on managing a diversified portfolio of assets and investments, primarily in the Hong Kong market.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$312M

