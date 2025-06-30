Ever Reach Group Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ever Reach Group Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:3616) ) has provided an update.

Ever Reach Group Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its four established committees. The board includes both executive and independent non-executive directors, with specific members designated as chairmen or members of the audit, remuneration, nomination, and legal compliance committees. This announcement may impact the company’s governance structure and operational oversight, potentially influencing its strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

Ever Reach Group Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. It operates in an unspecified industry, and the primary products or services are not detailed in the provided text.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$312M

