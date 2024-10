Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (GB:AWEM) has released an update.

Evelyn Partners Limited has increased its voting rights in Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc to 17.18%, crossing a significant threshold. This move highlights Evelyn Partners’ growing influence in the UK-based investment trust. The notification reflects their strategic position in the emerging markets sector.

