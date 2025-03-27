Evaxion Biotech to Announce 2024 Financial Results and Business Update

An update from Evaxion Biotech ( (EVAX) ) is now available.

Evaxion Biotech announced that it will provide a business update and report its full year 2024 financial results on April 1, 2025. The announcement will be accompanied by a conference call and webcast hosted by the company’s executive management, which will be open to the public. This event is expected to offer insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage TechBio company based in Denmark, specializing in the development of AI-Immunology™ powered vaccines. The company’s proprietary AI platform is designed to decode the human immune system and create novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Evaxion has developed a clinical-stage oncology pipeline of personalized vaccines and a preclinical infectious disease pipeline addressing high unmet medical needs.

