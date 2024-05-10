Evaxion Biotech Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

Evaxion Biotech A/S Adr (EVAX) has released an update.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, an AI-powered vaccine developer, has been notified by Nasdaq of non-compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity rule. The company’s shortfall is attributed to accounting treatments of investor warrants and it is actively exploring options to regain compliance and continue its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. While Evaxion’s business operations remain unaffected, it plans to submit a compliance plan promptly to remedy the situation.

