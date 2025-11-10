Ev Dynamics Proposes New Share Placement to Raise HK$20 Million

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:0476) ) has provided an announcement.

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited has entered into a Placing Agreement with a Placing Agent to issue up to 26,000,000 new shares at a price of HK$0.78 each, representing a discount to recent trading prices. The placement aims to raise approximately HK$20.0 million in net proceeds, which the company intends to use as detailed in their announcement. This move could potentially impact the company’s share capital and market positioning, with the new shares representing about 8.75% of the existing share capital, subject to completion of the placing.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0476) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited stock, see the HK:0476 Stock Forecast page.

More about Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is involved in the industry of dynamic solutions, although specific products or services are not detailed in the announcement.

Average Trading Volume: 935,082

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$291M

