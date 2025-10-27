Ev Dynamics Appoints New Executive and Independent Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:0476) ) is now available.

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Zeng Yan as an executive director and Ms. Chiang Siu Ling, Samantha as an independent non-executive director, effective from October 27, 2025. Mr. Zeng brings a wealth of experience in the new energy sector and financial investment, which is expected to enhance the company’s strategic direction and resource integration capabilities. This move is anticipated to strengthen Ev Dynamics’ market positioning and operational effectiveness, potentially benefiting stakeholders through improved business performance.

More about Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, operating in the new energy industry. The company focuses on financial investment and capital operations, leveraging strategic insights and resource integration capabilities.

