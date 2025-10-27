Ev Dynamics Announces Board Composition and Committee Formation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:0476) ) is now available.

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the establishment of three key committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination. This organizational structure aims to enhance corporate governance and operational oversight, potentially strengthening the company’s position in the competitive electric vehicle market.

More about Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited operates in the electric vehicle industry, focusing on the development and production of electric vehicles and related technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 973,446

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$314.8M

