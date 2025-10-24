EuroZone Services PMI Surges, Boosting Market Sentiment

The EuroZone’s HCOB Services PMI Flash rose to 52.6 from the previous 51.3, marking an increase of 1.3 points. This indicates a higher level of activity in the services sector compared to the previous period.

The actual PMI figure surpassed the analyst estimate of 51.1, suggesting stronger-than-expected growth in the services sector. This positive surprise is likely to boost sentiment in service-oriented stocks, particularly those in hospitality and retail, as it points to robust consumer demand. The impact on the stock market may be short-term, driven by improved sentiment around economic activity.

