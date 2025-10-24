EuroZone PMI Surges Past Expectations, Boosting Market Sentiment

The EuroZone’s HCOB Composite PMI Flash rose to 52.2, up from the previous reading of 51.2. This marks an increase of 1.0 points, indicating a higher level of economic activity compared to the prior period.

The actual PMI figure surpassed analyst estimates of 51.0, suggesting stronger-than-expected business conditions. This positive surprise is likely to boost sentiment in sectors sensitive to economic growth, such as manufacturing and services. The market impact may be more sentiment-driven in the short term, as investors adjust their expectations for economic momentum in the region.

